Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Rises By 1,709.5%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 1,709.5% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ITHUF opened at $0.01 on Friday. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

