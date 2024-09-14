Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Rises By 1,709.5%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 1,709.5% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
Shares of ITHUF opened at $0.01 on Friday. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iAnthus Capital
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.