Short Interest in The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Drops By 62.5%

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 540,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
United Laboratories International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ULIHF opened at $1.09 on Friday. United Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.
United Laboratories International Company Profile
