Short Interest in The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Drops By 62.5%

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 540,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Laboratories International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ULIHF opened at $1.09 on Friday. United Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

United Laboratories International Company Profile

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Bulk Medicine, Intermediate Products, and Finished Products. The company offers oral antibiotics, antimicrobials for injection, anti-cold products, cough medicines, ophthalmic drugs, antiviral drugs, anti-hepatitis B drugs, diabetes drugs, skin drugs for external use, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs, amoxicillin products, nervous system drugs, vitamins, veterinary drugs, and vacant gelatin capsules.

