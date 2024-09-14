Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Rises By 53.3%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VirExit Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of VXIT opened at 0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.00.
VirExit Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VirExit Technologies
- What is a support level?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.