Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Decreases By 33.3%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Voestalpine Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.20.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Voestalpine Cuts Dividend
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Voestalpine
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.