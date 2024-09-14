Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Decreases By 33.3%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Voestalpine Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Cuts Dividend

Voestalpine Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

