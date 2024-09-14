Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Declines By 55.1%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Down 15.2 %
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.55.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
