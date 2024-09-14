Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Increases By 700.0%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Wereldhave Price Performance
Shares of WRDEF stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Wereldhave has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $13.52.
About Wereldhave
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wereldhave
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.