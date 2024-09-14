Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Increases By 700.0%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wereldhave Price Performance

Shares of WRDEF stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Wereldhave has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

About Wereldhave

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.