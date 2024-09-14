Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Expands By 800.0%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Western Energy Services stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Western Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $72.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

