Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
About Silver Viper Minerals
