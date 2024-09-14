Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

