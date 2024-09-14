SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stake Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,896 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,245,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 811,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SPNT opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.