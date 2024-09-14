Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387,857 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Skeena Resources stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.