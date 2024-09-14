Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,266,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,592,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,769,000 after buying an additional 576,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock worth $1,252,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

