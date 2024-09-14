Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $193,302.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 749,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,399,016.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 749,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,399,016.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,262 shares of company stock worth $63,340,261. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.73. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.