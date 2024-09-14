Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.41

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as high as $8.41. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 100 shares.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

