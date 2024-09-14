SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685,828 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,492 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $128,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SouthState by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 120.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

