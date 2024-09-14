Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lessened by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

