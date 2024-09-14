State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,745 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 158,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,633,000 after buying an additional 38,896 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 62,973.7% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $229.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

