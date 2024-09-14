State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 108,960 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 60,086 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

CTSH stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Read Our Latest Report on CTSH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.