State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,181 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

