State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.69 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,622 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $302.13 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

