State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.49 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,175,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $914.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $857.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.42. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

