State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124,320 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 747,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,898,000 after buying an additional 119,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

