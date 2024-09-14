State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,103 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $988,852,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 589.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $104,723,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $193.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferguson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.