State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,868.96 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,886.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,680.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,432.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

