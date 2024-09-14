State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,549 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 40.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

