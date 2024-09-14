State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,858 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.67.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.1 %

IQV stock opened at $238.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.