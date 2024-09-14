State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,039 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 182.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after buying an additional 47,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $520.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $541.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.62. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

