State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 115,404 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,404 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 528.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $69.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.