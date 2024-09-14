State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 156,807 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,807 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UDR were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR opened at $47.13 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

