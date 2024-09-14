State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 161,192 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,192 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,378,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

