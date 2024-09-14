State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,284 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,284 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $514,539,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

AMP opened at $440.39 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $450.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.44 and its 200 day moving average is $426.93.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.