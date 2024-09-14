State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 272,017 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,017 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after buying an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $282,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 110.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,836 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

