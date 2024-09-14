State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 28,289 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,289 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. UBS Group raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.94.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $234.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $234.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

