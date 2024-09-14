State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 32,736 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,736 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $252.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

