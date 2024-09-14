State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 43,412 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,412 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $242.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

