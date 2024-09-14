State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 45,115 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,115 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.89. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

