State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 48,595 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,595 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,272.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,272.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $185.68 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $187.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average of $172.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.