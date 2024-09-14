State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 50,667 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,704,000 after acquiring an additional 206,654 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $125.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.23. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.