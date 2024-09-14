State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 52,607 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,607 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $377,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.7% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 738,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,715,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $143.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average is $167.76. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.