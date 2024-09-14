State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 66,704 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,704 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRU opened at $116.25 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

