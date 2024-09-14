State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 74,909 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,909 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $112.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

