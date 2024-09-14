State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,652 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

NYSE:DHI opened at $194.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $195.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

