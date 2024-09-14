State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,852 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 44,402 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

MET opened at $76.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

