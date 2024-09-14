StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of StoneX Group worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,494,000 after buying an additional 650,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after acquiring an additional 489,359 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 187,349 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $31,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $31,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,491 shares of company stock valued at $982,544 over the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.76. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

