Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 1,377 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 374,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.8% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 101,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

