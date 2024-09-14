SunCar Technology Group (SDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 16th.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. SunCar Technology Group has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

