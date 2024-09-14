T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,627,078. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $104.56 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.