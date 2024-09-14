Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173,308 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

