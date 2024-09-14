Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

