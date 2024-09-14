TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 16,692 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,640. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

