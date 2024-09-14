TD Asset Management Inc Buys 17,500 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.